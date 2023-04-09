Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $457,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

