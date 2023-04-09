Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.