Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,238 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

