Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.11 and its 200-day moving average is $409.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

