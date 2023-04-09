Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $440.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.