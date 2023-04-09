Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

