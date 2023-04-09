Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $343.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

