Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 974,380 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 386,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $56.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

