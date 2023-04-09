Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,060,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,926,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

