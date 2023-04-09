Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

