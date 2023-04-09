Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.40 and its 200 day moving average is $334.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

