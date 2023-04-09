Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

