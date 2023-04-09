Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,292,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

