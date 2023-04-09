Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

