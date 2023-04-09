Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CRH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.77 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.