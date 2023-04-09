Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

