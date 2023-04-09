Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 12,360 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $137.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

