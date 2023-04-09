Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

