BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BP opened at $39.51 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.

About BP



BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

