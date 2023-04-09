Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 502,775 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

