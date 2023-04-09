Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

