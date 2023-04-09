Capital Management Corp VA Buys 315 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 767,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,563 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 61,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

