Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

