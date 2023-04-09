Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

