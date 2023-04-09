CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

