Charles R. Romp Sells 133 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $206.38.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

