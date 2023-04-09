Charles R. Romp Sells 133 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Seagen Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $206.38.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
