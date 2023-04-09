Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

