Citigroup Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $285.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.11.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

