Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

