Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,227 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

