Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,571 shares of company stock worth $7,254,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.