CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530,615 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

