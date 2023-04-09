Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,887 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

