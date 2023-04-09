Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 18,776 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE ST opened at $45.78 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.