Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aspen Technology

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

