Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

