Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $641,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

