Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

