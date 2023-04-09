Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

