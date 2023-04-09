Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,274.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

