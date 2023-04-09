Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,519 shares of company stock worth $19,020,006. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $476.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.33 and a 200 day moving average of $323.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

