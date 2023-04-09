Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE INGR opened at $101.67 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

