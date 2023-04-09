Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

