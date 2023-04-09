Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,018 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.