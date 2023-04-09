Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,645 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

