Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

