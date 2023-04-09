Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 202,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.80 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

