Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.