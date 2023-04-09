FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.17 and a 200-day moving average of $419.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

