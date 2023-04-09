FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.41.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

